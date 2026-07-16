MILLSBORO, Del. - A proposed solar energy facility near Millsboro is drawing mixed reactions from neighbors as Sussex County leaders consider whether to move the project forward.
Pivot Energy LLC is seeking conditional use approval to build a solar facility on portions of a 45-acre property along Norwood Lane. During a public hearing this week, people voiced both support and opposition, while Planning and Zoning commissioners raised questions about the project's design and long-term impact.
For Ibrahim Leyva, who lives directly behind the proposed site, the issue isn't renewable energy itself.
"It's upsetting because I get my friends together, and we have an amazing view of a cornfield," Leyva said.
Leyva said he's worried the project could change the character of the neighborhood, where children often use nearby backyards as a place to play.
"I feel like it's going to affect a lot of people around the development because a lot of kids come to the backyard and play soccer because that's the only yard they have," Leyva said.
He's also concerned about the construction phase, saying noise could disrupt neighbors.
"We have a lot of people out here that work night shift," Leyva said. "Throughout the day, it's going to be very loud, and they're not going to be able to get some sleep. That's an issue."
Not everyone who lives near the proposed site opposes the project.
Neighbor Michael Walters said he believes a solar facility would have less impact than additional residential development and supports expanding renewable energy.
"They're worried about construction, but you look at all the housing developments going in," Walters said. "You're killing forests for that, but you're worried about solar panels that's going to benefit people. I just don't see the balance there."
Walters added that reducing reliance on fossil fuels would benefit the community.
"I'm for anything that's going to cut back on the use of oil and the smoke from the power plants," he said. "I think it's a good benefit for everybody."
During the hearing, Planning and Zoning commissioners questioned the applicant about landscaping buffers, screening, emergency access, maintenance and plans to remove the facility once it reaches the end of its useful life.
No decisions were made at the public hearing and it would still have to go in front of county council for ultimate approval.