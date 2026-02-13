Proposed parking fee increases, earlier hours under review in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Parking changes could be coming to Dewey Beach ahead of the 2026 summer season, including higher permit fees and an earlier start time for paid parking. Paid parking runs from May 15 through Sept. 15 each year.
According to town documents, the weekly parking permit would increase from $100 to $120, while the weekend permit would rise from $55 to $60. The hourly rate would remain unchanged at $4.
The town is also considering starting paid parking at 9 a.m., instead of the current 10 a.m. start time.
Under the proposal, free parking would begin at 5 p.m. on Mondays and remain in effect for the rest of the evening. From Tuesday through Sunday, paid parking would run from 9 a.m. to midnight the following day.
Visitor David Frederick said he would consider other options to avoid the added cost.
“It’s kind of already out of my range, so, you know, it’s nice in the winter,” Frederick said. “In the summer, for me, it’s easier just to ride the bike.”
Discussion on the proposed changes is scheduled for the Town Council meeting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.