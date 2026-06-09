Sussex County Council is holding off on a decision about commercial space tied to the Seaside development near Lewes. The land is off Coastal Highway near Cave Neck Road. The roughly 30-acre piece of land discussed Tuesday would sit along Coastal Highway.

LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Council is holding off on a decision about commercial space tied to the Seaside development near Lewes. The land is off Coastal Highway near Cave Neck Road. The roughly 30-acre piece of land discussed Tuesday would sit along Coastal Highway.

County Council said broadcast issues during the meeting led members to keep the public comment period open. Officials said they wanted people to have a chance to listen back and submit comments before a decision is made.

Plans from Sussex County Documents

 Plans for the broader Seaside development call for two roundabouts and an overpass. 

Public comment is set to close Monday at 5 p.m. After that, a report will be given to council about the proposed commercial space. Plans for the broader Seaside development call for two roundabouts and an overpass. The plans also include an area marked for future DelDOT improvements. No store names have been released.

Seaside development

The Seaside development, a 241-acre project near Cave Neck Road and Route 1, has already received approval for its residential component. Plans call for 359 single-family homes to be built behind the proposed commercial area, which would sit closer to Coastal Highway. (Sussex County Documents)

A 359-home single-family development has already been approved farther back on the property. 

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting on stories in Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Sussex County Council.

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