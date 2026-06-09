LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Council is holding off on a decision about commercial space tied to the Seaside development near Lewes. The land is off Coastal Highway near Cave Neck Road. The roughly 30-acre piece of land discussed Tuesday would sit along Coastal Highway.
County Council said broadcast issues during the meeting led members to keep the public comment period open. Officials said they wanted people to have a chance to listen back and submit comments before a decision is made.
Public comment is set to close Monday at 5 p.m. After that, a report will be given to council about the proposed commercial space. Plans for the broader Seaside development call for two roundabouts and an overpass. The plans also include an area marked for future DelDOT improvements. No store names have been released.
A 359-home single-family development has already been approved farther back on the property.