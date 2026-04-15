LEWES, Del. - The next steps for a proposed commercial portion of the Seaside development are now coming into focus, with public hearings scheduled in the coming weeks.
A hearing is set for May 6 before the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission, followed by another on June 9 in front of Sussex County Council. The meetings will focus on a request to approve nearly 30 acres of commercial space within the larger residential project.
The Seaside development, a 241-acre project near Cave Neck Road and Route 1, has already received approval for its residential component. Plans call for 359 single-family homes to be built behind the proposed commercial area, which would sit closer to Coastal Highway.
Proposed infrastructure improvements include an overpass connecting Cave Neck Road to the development, along with two roundabouts. The Delaware Department of Transportation is also expected to take a portion of the land for roadway needs.
While the residential portion has been approved, the commercial space still needs a green light from county leaders. Documents submitted so far do not specify what types of businesses or stores would be included.
Some neighbors say they are not convinced additional retail is necessary.
“We’ve got so many stores as it is,” one nearby resident said. “Milford is up the road, Millsboro is not far, and the outlets in Rehoboth are close. We already have everything we need.”
The developer is now returning to county officials to seek approval for the commercial portion, setting up what could be a closely watched discussion over growth and infrastructure in the Lewes area.