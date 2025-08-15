Public hearing planned on Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement changes

BALTIMORE, Md. — A public hearing on proposed updates to the Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement project will be held Aug. 20 at the North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department, 7500 North Point Road, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
A poster session will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the public hearing at 5:30 p.m., the department said.
The Maryland Department of the Environment said the hearing is intended to share information, gather feedback, and hear testimony on changes to wetlands permits.