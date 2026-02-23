DELAWARE - The American Red Cross has opened two shelters in Delaware as winter weather continues to impact communities across the state.
The shelters are operating in coordination with local and state government partners. The Red Cross said it is working closely with emergency management teams and government leaders in affected areas.
Shelters are open at the following locations:
- Dover High School: 1 Dover High Dr. Dover, DE 19904
- Sussex Middle School: 26065 Patriots Way Georgetown, DE 19947
The Red Cross encourages people heading to a shelter to bring essential items including prescription and emergency medications, food that meets special dietary needs, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items. People should also bring chargers for electronic devices and books, games or other entertainment.
