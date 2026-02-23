GEORGETOWN, Del. - A shelter is expected to open at Sussex Central Middle School, the former Sussex Central High School, by 1 a.m. Monday morning.
The opening is a coordinated effort between Sussex County Emergency Management, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross Delmarva Chapter. It is in place to serve those without shelter and those who have lost power.
Heavy snow is expected in the overnight hours into Monday morning. Strong winds have contributed to an estimated 23,000 power outages for Delmarva Power and Delaware Electric Cooperative members in Sussex County as of midnight. This number is expected to rise overnight with winds and trees taking down utility poles and power lines.
“This storm is delivering as promised, and that’s going to present us with significant challenges for the next 12 to 18 hours, at least,” Sussex County Director of Public Safety Robert W. Murray, Jr. said. “Now is not the time to go out site-seeing and joy riding, so we urge the public to stay inside, stay off the roads, and stay tuned to media for ongoing updates.”
Officials remind drivers of the level 3 driving ban, which restricts driving to only first responders, first informers and essential utilities and public works personnel. Additional personnel are staffing the county's emergency operations center and paramedic stations.