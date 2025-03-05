MILFORD, Del. – A public workshop will be held Wednesday, March 19, at the Milford Public Works Facility to gather input on the feasibility of a shared-use path connecting Milford and Slaughter Beach. According to DelDOT, the workshop will present study findings, explore potential route alternatives and collect public feedback.
The event will include presentations at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., a review of preliminary alternatives and opportunities to speak with project representatives. DelDOT says those unable to attend can review materials online beginning March 20, with public comments accepted through April 21.
The feasibility study, funded by a U.S. Department of Transportation Thriving Communities Grant, aims to assess potential routes for a shared-use path to improve pedestrian and cyclist access while promoting ecotourism. DelDOT says the study is expected to be completed by June 2, 2025.
More information on the project and study can be found online.