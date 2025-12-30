LEWES, Del. — A new charitable fund created by the original organizers of the Punkin’ Chunkin’ event will now offer annual grants of up to $10,000 to support projects that preserve and open land for public use in Sussex County.
The Punkin’ Chunkin’ Endowment, established under the Greater Lewes Foundation, aims to carry forward the outdoor spirit of the beloved past fall event by helping local nonprofits acquire or repurpose land for conservation and recreation. According to the foundation, eligible projects may include walking trails, wildlife habitats, conservation efforts, public recreation, or educational spaces.
"The celebrated Punkin’ Chunkin’ originated with a group of native Sussex Countians to recognize and demonstrate mechanical ingenuity at a large-scale outdoor event," a mission statement reads. "Enjoying the outdoors was something event participants and attendees shared. In that spirit the original founders have dedicated this fund to support specific projects to permanently preserve and enable public use of open space."
To qualify, land must be owned or managed by a public or private nonprofit, and preference will be given to projects with permanent conservation easements. The grant cannot be used for roads, restrooms, parking lots, hunting grounds, or any kind of development.
Punkin Chunkin was held for years in Western Sussex County, where people catapulted pumpkins from homemade contraptions. The event went on hiatus after an accident lead to a lawsuit. Punkin Chunkin moved to Oklahoma in 2023 and has not been held since then.
Frank Payton, a fund advisor, and Mike Rawl of the Greater Lewes Foundation are overseeing the effort. Interested nonprofits can apply between Jan. 1 and April 15 each year by emailing a completed application to tcolgrove@horizonphilanthropic.com. The recipient will be announced June 1 annually.
Applications must include details about the nonprofit’s status, proposed land use, the number of people expected to benefit, easement documentation, a full budget, and a timeline for implementation.
The grant may be awarded as a single $10,000 grant or split into two $5,000 awards depending on the number and quality of submissions.
More information is available at greaterlewesfoundation.org.