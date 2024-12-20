REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- After 25 years, Hugh Fuller and Troy Roberts have sold the Purple Parrot, a beloved restaurant and bar in the Nation's Summer Capital.
The two built the establishment into a local favorite, attracting both residents and visitors.
Fuller explained that health issues, worsened by COVID-19, led him to step back from the business.
When local entrepreneurs Tyler Townsend and Drew Mitchell expressed interest in taking over, Fuller felt it was the right time to sell. He plans to take time off and visit family in Germany.
Roberts called the decision bittersweet but was reassured by the choice of Townsend and Mitchell as the new owners. With over 30 years of experience in the restaurant business, Roberts is grateful for the relationships built with loyal customers and staff over the years.
Townsend, a successful restaurateur with Second Block Hospitality, and Mitchell, a branding expert and business owner, have no major plans to change the Purple Parrot.
They intend to maintain the current staff, menu, and hours, including being open on Thanksgiving and Christmas.