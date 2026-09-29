The front of Raas restaurant’s historic Lewes building

Jason Kline, general manager of Raas, said the restaurant hopes to remain at its current location if the new owner wants to continue leasing the space to the business.

LEWES, Del. - A historic building in downtown Lewes that has housed Raas, an Indian and Pan Asian restaurant, since 2019 has been listed for sale for $2.5 million.

The 127-year-old Victorian building is located at 210 Savannah Road and is a well-known landmark in the city.

Jason Kline, general manager of Raas, said the restaurant hopes to remain at its current location if the new owner wants to continue leasing the space to the business.

If the new owner does not want to keep the restaurant, Kline said Raas hopes to reopen at another location in Lewes or Rehoboth Beach.

The property is being offered for $2.5 million.

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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