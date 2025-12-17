Raccoon (Procyon lotor)

ELLENDALE, Del.- Two raccoons found near Reynolds Pond Road in Ellendale have tested positive for rabies, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

DPH said the animals were sent to the state public health laboratory, where testing confirmed both raccoons had rabies.

Health officials are urging anyone in the area who believes they may have been bitten, scratched or had contact with raccoon saliva since mid-November to contact the DPH Rabies Program immediately at 1-888-295-5156.

DPH said letters will be sent to residents in the affected area.

The agency also reminded the public to avoid contact with wild or feral animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes and feral cats.

Anyone who sees a wild animal that appears sick or is acting unusually should not approach it and should report it to DNREC. Concerns involving feral cats should be reported to the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare. 

