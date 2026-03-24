BERLIN, Md. — A rabid skunk has been confirmed off Route 50 near Tall Timber Road, prompting a public health advisory from the Worcester County Health Department.
Health officials urge anyone who may have had contact with the animal to seek help immediately. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact involving people or pets. Anyone affected should call the Worcester County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health at 410-352-3234.
The department also warns that additional rabid animals may be present in the area. People who live there are encouraged to report sick animals or those behaving unusually and to avoid contact. Animal Control or the local police or sheriff’s office should be contacted in those situations.
Pet safety is a key concern following the discovery. Health officials advise against handling pets that may have come into contact with wild animals and stress the importance of keeping rabies vaccinations current, especially for outdoor pets.
People who live there are also encouraged to keep pets from roaming freely and to avoid leaving food outside, which can attract wild or stray animals.