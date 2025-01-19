OCEAN CITY, Md. - Residents of Ocean City are relieved the latest winter weather brought only rain instead of more snow. "I like the rain better than the snow," said Linda Cline, who operates Doggie-Style, a pet shop on the Ocean City boardwalk.
Ocean City has been blanketed with snow multiple times over the past month, prompting efforts to clear roads, sidewalks, and cars. While some families embraced the winter wonderland, the snow and ice created challenges for local businesses.
Cline said the snowstorms took a toll on her shop’s foot traffic, noting that icy conditions made it hazardous for visitors to reach the boardwalk. “In the rain, people still come out; in the snow, they don’t,” Cline explained. “They didn’t clear the boardwalk or the inland village. So it was dangerous for people to be out in the snow.”
Cline is hopeful the snowy season has come to an end and is eagerly anticipating spring. “I’m done with the snow. I’m ready for spring,” she said.
Although no snow is currently in the forecast for next week, residents and visitors are reminded to bundle up and stay warm as colder temperatures persist.