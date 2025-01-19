rain

Residents of Ocean City are relieved the latest winter weather brought only rain instead of more snow. 

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Residents of Ocean City are relieved the latest winter weather brought only rain instead of more snow. "I like the rain better than the snow," said Linda Cline, who operates Doggie-Style, a pet shop on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Ocean City has been blanketed with snow multiple times over the past month, prompting efforts to clear roads, sidewalks, and cars. While some families embraced the winter wonderland, the snow and ice created challenges for local businesses.

snow

Cline said the snowstorms took a toll on her shop’s foot traffic, noting that icy conditions made it hazardous for visitors to reach the boardwalk.

Cline said the snowstorms took a toll on her shop’s foot traffic, noting that icy conditions made it hazardous for visitors to reach the boardwalk. “In the rain, people still come out; in the snow, they don’t,” Cline explained. “They didn’t clear the boardwalk or the inland village. So it was dangerous for people to be out in the snow.”

Cline is hopeful the snowy season has come to an end and is eagerly anticipating spring. “I’m done with the snow. I’m ready for spring,” she said.

Although no snow is currently in the forecast for next week, residents and visitors are reminded to bundle up and stay warm as colder temperatures persist.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you