MILLSBORO, Del. - Rapid growth in Millsboro is bringing more homes, more people and more cars to local roads and some locals say the town’s infrastructure is struggling to keep up.
The surge in development has led to heavier traffic, longer wait times and questions about whether roads and public services can handle the pace of change.
"I would say the traffic is the worst,"said Eleanor Peebles, who lives in Millsboro.
Across town, new housing developments continue to rise, drawing more people to the area. But for longtime locals, the changes are becoming difficult to ignore.
"I feel like they’re building way too fast," said Jennifer Lee. "The town seems to be just kind of trying to catch up with everything. Every time you turn around, you see more construction going on."
People in the area say the issue goes beyond traffic congestion. Many point to crowded stores, limited access to healthcare and a lack of resources tailored to the growing population particularly older adults.
"The stores are not really keeping up with the amount of people that are here," Peebles said. "The doctors definitely are not keeping up with the amount of people that are here. And they need to be more geared to the elderly because that’s a lot of what it is moving down here."
Parking has also become a challenge, with packed lots and long delays just to reach local businesses.
"Parking is going to be an issue wherever we go," Lee said. "I went out to the store and there was a line of cars trying to get through the traffic light at BJ’s. We had to wait like 10 minutes to get through."
With expanding neighborhoods and ongoing construction, Millsboro continues to evolve. For many, the central question is whether the town’s infrastructure will be able to keep pace with its rapid growth.