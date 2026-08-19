A woman practicing archery.

Registration opens Sept.1 for Delaware’s 27th annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend, featuring hands-on outdoor skills courses Oct. 2-4 at Camp Barnes near Frankford. (DNREC)

FRANKFORD, Del. — Registration opens Sept. 1 for Delaware’s annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, a three-day event designed to teach participants a variety of outdoor skills.

The 2026 program will be held Oct. 2-4 at Camp Barnes near Frankford and will welcome 60 participants, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Now in its 27th year, the program offers hands-on courses taught by DNREC staff and volunteer instructors in a safe and supportive environment.

This year’s courses include surf fishing, shotgun shooting, crabbing, birding, waterfowling, archery, seining and nature identification workshops.

A specialty course will also offer five participants the opportunity to take part in a mentored crossbow deer hunt at the nearby Assawoman Wildlife Area. Participants in that course must have a Delaware hunting license and hunter education certification before the event.

The full weekend costs $200 and includes meals, lodging, instruction and necessary equipment and supplies. An additional fee applies for online registration.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 and typically sells out within a few hours, according to DNREC. If space remains, registration will close Sept. 17.

More information and registration details are available at de.gov/bow.

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Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

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