FRANKFORD, Del. — Registration opens Sept. 1 for Delaware’s annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, a three-day event designed to teach participants a variety of outdoor skills.
The 2026 program will be held Oct. 2-4 at Camp Barnes near Frankford and will welcome 60 participants, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Now in its 27th year, the program offers hands-on courses taught by DNREC staff and volunteer instructors in a safe and supportive environment.
This year’s courses include surf fishing, shotgun shooting, crabbing, birding, waterfowling, archery, seining and nature identification workshops.
A specialty course will also offer five participants the opportunity to take part in a mentored crossbow deer hunt at the nearby Assawoman Wildlife Area. Participants in that course must have a Delaware hunting license and hunter education certification before the event.
The full weekend costs $200 and includes meals, lodging, instruction and necessary equipment and supplies. An additional fee applies for online registration.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 and typically sells out within a few hours, according to DNREC. If space remains, registration will close Sept. 17.
More information and registration details are available at de.gov/bow.