Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.