REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — This February, the Rehoboth Art League invites the public to celebrate Black History Month with a powerful solo exhibition by renowned Black artist Dane Tilghman. His collection, “Every Day Man,” will be on display from Feb. 7 through March 9 in the Corkran Gallery.
The exhibit features Tilghman’s bold, larger-than-life paintings, capturing African American life in everyday moments, entertainment, and sports. The league says his unique style and use of black-and-white photography works as inspiration and allow him to connect deeply with the subjects he portrays.
An opening reception for Tilghman’s work, along with two additional exhibitions, will take place on Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. Visitors are welcome to explore the Corkran, Tubbs, and Ventures galleries during this free event.