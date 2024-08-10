REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Art League is offering a two-day floral design workshop led by instructor Źaneta Zubkova on Aug. 17 and 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. The class will cover floral design principles, including selection, proportion, color theory and composition, with a focus on seasonal materials.
The workshop, open to participants 18 years and older at beginner and intermediate skill levels, aims to help gardeners utilize materials from their own gardens for personal floral arrangements. The Rehoboth Art League, supported by the Delaware Division of the Arts, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the arts in the region.
The cost is $100 for members and $110 for non-members. Registration is available at rehobothartleague.org or by calling 302-227-8408.