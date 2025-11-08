Rehoboth Art League plans holiday bus trip to Longwood Gardens Christmas Spectacular

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Art League is inviting community members to join a holiday bus trip to Longwood Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 4, for its annual Christmas Spectacular.
Tickets cost $100 per person and include round-trip transportation aboard a Jor-Lin Luxury coach bus, says the Rehoboth Art League. The league says a bus will depart from the Rehoboth Beach Fresh Market parking lot at 1 p.m., with check-in beginning at 12:30 p.m. The return trip will leave Longwood Gardens at 7 p.m., with an expected arrival back in Rehoboth Beach around 9 p.m., according to the Rehoboth Art League.
The trip highlights A Longwood Christmas, when the gardens are transformed with hundreds of thousands of lights, decorated trees and festive floral displays inside the Historic Main Conservatory. The art league says visitors will have about three and a half hours to explore the gardens, conservatories and holiday exhibits, with time scheduled before and after sunset.
Longwood Gardens says it has recently completed its “Longwood Reimagined” expansion, which features 17 acres of new garden spaces and conservatories.
The Rehoboth Art League says deals are not included, but people may purchase food at the cafe or make reservations in advance at the 1906 restaurant.
Tickets may be purchased online.