REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Water Department will repair a leaking irrigation service line on eastbound Rehoboth Avenue on Wednesday, May 27.
The city said the work area will be located between Egg and Rise Up Coffee. Signs and lane restrictions will be in place during the repair, but drivers will still be able to access Rise Up Coffee and Cottages by the Sea.
Separately, the Rehoboth Beach Streets Department and Lakeside Concrete are scheduled to replace sidewalks in front of 216A Rehoboth Ave., home to the clothing store Rock Creek, on Thursday, May 28.
Access to the business will be closed during the sidewalk replacement project, and seven parking spaces will be unavailable beginning Wednesday night until the work is completed Thursday. Pedestrian walkways will be installed near the construction.