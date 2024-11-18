REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Avenue paving project will move to daytime hours on Monday, Nov. 18, as DelDOT adjusts its schedule to ensure high-quality results amid cooler nighttime temperatures. According to the city, the work will be focused on the stretch from 2nd Street to the bandstand.
The project will take advantage of more favorable daytime temperatures to maintain the integrity of the roadway's final appearance. Crews will work on milling areas west of 2nd Street at night, with paving operations during the day. The city says the sawtooth configuration of Rehoboth Avenue and the recent temperature trends were key factors in DelDOT's decision to revise the project’s schedule.
According to the city, parking on Rehoboth Avenue will remain partially open throughout the project to minimize disruption. Recently, local businesses have worried about how the project will impact operations and parking on the avenue. However, the city says it plans to complete the work before winter.
Rehoboth Beach says the paving work will stop on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and resume after the Hometown Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. Locals and visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly during the paving period.