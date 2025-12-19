REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The speed limit throughout Rehoboth Beach could soon drop from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph based on a recommendation city officials are set to review Friday.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners will consider recommendations from the City Streets & Safety Advisory Committee following a public meeting held Dec. 11. Among the committee’s key traffic-calming proposals is a citywide reduction of the speed limit to 20 mph in an effort to address concerns from residents.
The committee also recommends installing additional speed limit signage and speed readers on specific roads, including State Road, Henlopen Avenue and Columbia Avenue. Other suggested measures include adding more painted crosswalks, marking driveway zones and increasing traffic enforcement with fewer warnings and higher penalties for repeat offenders.
If adopted, the changes could be implemented as early as 2026. The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners are meeting Friday at 2 p.m.