REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — City Commissioners are considering a ban on parking large trucks and trailers within city limits, saying they create hazardous conditions and are detrimental to public safety.
The proposal, set to be discussed Oct. 18, has sparked a debate among some locals.
“The streets are already congested, and big vehicles take up several parking spots, making it hard to see around them,” said local, Jeff Housman. “I think it’s a good idea.”
On the other hand, Madison Fahey, another local, worries about potential stricter rules.
“A lot of people with trailers are blue-collar workers,” Fahey said. “This will make it harder for them to earn a living.”
City officials say the proposed ban would not apply to delivery trucks unloading merchandise or buses dropping off or picking up passengers.