Rehoboth Beach explores ‘dark sky’ ordinance to reduce light pollution

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - Streets in downtown Rehoboth Beach glow with bright lights after sunset, but city leaders are considering changes that would limit excessive outdoor lighting and move the city toward becoming “dark sky” compliant.
The city’s Environmental Committee reviewed a draft proposal known as the Rehoboth Beach Dark Sky Ordinance during a meeting held Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.
City officials say Rehoboth Beach currently does not have a formal ordinance regulating outdoor lighting. Although a resolution related to lighting was adopted in 2021, officials say an ordinance was never passed to formally regulate or review lighting standards.
The proposed ordinance is designed to reduce direct glare and prevent unnecessary lighting while still providing adequate illumination for safety and security. Supporters say it would also improve views of the night sky.
“One of the great features of this area is seeing the stars at night and having less light pollution,” said resident Kirsten Madoff. “We can see the stars brighter, the constellations.”
According to city documents, the ordinance seeks to balance preserving the night sky with public safety. Some residents, however, believe certain areas should remain well-lit.
“I walk in the dark all year long, and the boardwalk lights really helped,” said Kathy Naves.
The Environmental Committee says the proposed ordinance would help preserve Rehoboth Beach’s quality of life, protect wildlife habitats and migration, and conserve energy.