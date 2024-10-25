REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has extended the deadline for applications to join its Mixed-Use Zoning Ordinance Task Force to Friday, Nov. 8. This task force is intended to develop a zoning classification for the city’s commercial district, with an aim at balancing flexible design standards for mixed-use projects with protections for neighboring residential and commercial properties.
“This is a great opportunity to contribute to the Rehoboth community and to help shape how mixed commercial and residential uses can work in the city’s commercial district in a way that is consistent with Rehoboth’s small-town charm,” says Planning and Community Development Director Mary Ellen Gray.
The task force is scheduled to begin work by year’s end and will hold public meetings throughout its nearly year-long project.