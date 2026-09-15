REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Shoppers and vendors returned to Grove Park on Tuesday, Sept. 15, as the Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market reopened at its traditional location.
Recent changes to the Rehoboth Farmers Market come after the city found several trees in Grove Park had bacterial leaf scorch. Those trees were cut down and resulted in the market moving to the convention center's parking lot temporarily.
Changes were made to the market’s layout to protect trees. Trucks, vans and trailers used by vendors are now parked in the Grove Street parking lot, which is closed to public parking and through traffic while the market is operating.
Only vendor cars and tents are allowed inside Grove Park. Cars are positioned closer to the parking lot, while tents without vehicles are set up closer to the bathrooms and pavilion.
Charles Mullikin, owner of Celtic Acres Farm in Frankford, said he was excited to return to the park.
“I love it here. The atmosphere is completely different,” Mullikin said. “During this season, people can bring their kids and play in the park. They can walk around in the shade and enjoy the music. I think people are just in a better mood while they’re in the park, so this is where I want to be.”
Mullikin said some of his older customers found it difficult to visit the market while it was operating at the temporary location.
Lisa Tudor lives in Lewes said Grove Park is the best place for the market.
"The market is unique enough here in the park with these old trees," she told CoastTV. "It’s what people think of when they think of the Rehoboth Market."
Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder said the parking changes are not expected to interfere with access to the city’s visitor center or museum. Drivers can park for free on nearby permit streets.
The Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market is expected to remain at Grove Park for the rest of the 2026 season.