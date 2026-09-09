REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Farmers’ Market will return to Grove Park beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, with several changes to parking and the setup for vendors.
The city said all trucks, vans and trailers used by vendors will be parked and set up in the Grove Street parking lot. The lot will be closed to public parking and through traffic while the market is operating.
Only cars and tents will be allowed inside Grove Park. Cars will be positioned closer to the parking lot, while tents without cars will be set up closer to the bathrooms and pavilion side of the park.
Small adjustments could be made to the setup, but the Rehoboth Farmers’ Market is expected to remain at Grove Park for the rest of the 2026 season. These changes come after the city found several trees in Grove Park had bacterial leaf scorch. Those trees were cut down, but had moved the market to the convention center's parking lot temporarily.