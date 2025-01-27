LEWES, Del. - Emergency responders worked late into the night following a single-car roll-over crash on Camp Arrowhead Road. Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a car accident that left a car on its side and the driver trapped inside, according to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Upon arrival, firefighters said they found the car off the roadway, requiring extensive extrication efforts to free the driver. After being freed, the driver was taken to the hospital by the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company Ambulance.
The Delaware State Police are currently investigating the crash.