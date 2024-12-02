REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Comfort and joy filled the streets of Rehoboth Beach Monday evening as the Hometown Christmas Parade marched through town, transforming the nation’s summer capital into a winter wonderland.
Local businesses, marching bands, and spectators lined the avenue to celebrate the holiday tradition. Families attending the event say it’s a staple of the season.
“I’ve been coming to the parade since I was in elementary school,” said Sarah Eisenberger, who attended with her family. “I performed in it when I was in high school. So being able to take my daughter and see all the same things has been so exciting. We were here to see my niece with the Sussex Dance Academy, so it’s just a great family experience.”
The festive evening featured CoastTV's Madeleine Overturf as the emcee. CoastTV was proud to support the annual tradition, continuing to share the holiday spirit with the community.