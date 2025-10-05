REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival has donated $50,000 to the Beebe Medical Foundation in support of Beebe Oncology Services.
The donation was made in recognition of Beebe’s ongoing commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to the people of Sussex County.
“Beebe holds a special place in my heart – not just as a healthcare provider, but as a part of my own personal journey,” said Denny Santangini, President of the Delaware Celebration of Jazz. “As someone who has received care at Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center, I have seen the dedication and compassion of their team up close. Supporting them through the Jazz Festival is one of the many ways we can give back to the community that gives us so much.”
The funds will support local cancer patients through every stage of their treatment, helping Beebe deliver advanced, patient-centered oncology care close to home.
“This donation is a shining example of how the arts and healthcare can come together to uplift a community,” said Kay Young, Executive Director of Development at Beebe Medical Foundation.
Now in its 36th year, the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival will take place October 16 to 19, 2025, at multiple venues across lower Sussex County. The festival will open with a performance by percussionist and entertainer Sheila E.