REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Construction is underway at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library as crews begin the first phase of a multi-million-dollar renovation project.
Outside the library, jackhammers break up old sidewalks while fencing and construction equipment sit ready nearby. Inside, only half of the library remains open to visitors. Books are still available, but computer access and other services are limited to the open section during construction.
Kay Wheatley, president of the library’s board of trustees, said the project is being completed in phases and additional funding is still needed.
“We’re still raising a little bit of money for phase one, and then we’re raising all the money for phase two,” Wheatley said. “Some of it overlaps, like the roof we’ve put into phase one, but it’s the whole roof, the HVAC some upgrades have to be done simultaneously.”
Wheatley said phase one of the renovation is expected to be finished around September. Once phase two begins, the library plans to reopen the original entrance, while the current section that is open now will close for final renovations.
The total cost of the project is about $9.8 million, funded largely through state and federal money. However, library officials say they still need about $1 million in private donations to complete the project.
The renovations are expected to transform the layout of the library and upgrade major systems throughout the building.
Library visitor Jo Pokorny, who visits weekly, said delays would not be unusual for a project like this.
“Anyone that has been through construction of any type realizes that there are usually delays,” Pokorny said. “So I think we just have to be patient with that.”
Library leaders are also planning for future growth. The Rehoboth Beach Public Library has purchased more than five acres of land off Warrington Road near Route 24 for a future second library location. Officials say the new facility could be more than 20,000 square feet, with additional parking and expanded services to serve the growing population west of Route 1.
Board representatives say the project is still in the design phase, and once that process is complete, they will have a better idea of the total cost.