reho tree

Shining bright, the Rehoboth Beach tree is officially lit. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The holiday season officially kicked off in Rehoboth Beach Friday night as the community gathered at the bandstand for the annual tree lighting.

Clear Space led the crowd in a sing-along of favorite holiday tunes before the countdown to the big moment.

Clear Space

The event kicked off with a community sing-along by Clear Space. 

Santa even broke into a playful dance to the Christmas music, while pups in festive outfits added extra cheer.

santa

Santa, Petey the Peacock and local community members share smiles and holiday cheer at the Rehoboth Beach tree lighting.

Held every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the event drew families and visitors at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate, sing along and welcome the holidays together.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you