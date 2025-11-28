REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The holiday season officially kicked off in Rehoboth Beach Friday night as the community gathered at the bandstand for the annual tree lighting.
Clear Space led the crowd in a sing-along of favorite holiday tunes before the countdown to the big moment.
Santa even broke into a playful dance to the Christmas music, while pups in festive outfits added extra cheer.
Held every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the event drew families and visitors at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate, sing along and welcome the holidays together.