REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Following his recent arrest for allegedly stealing campaign signs, former Rehoboth Beach city commissioner Richard Byrne has now stepped down from his position as president of Rehoboth Beach Main Street (RBMS).
The organization announced Byrne’s resignation in a statement, noting that he stepped down "out of concern for RBMS." Vice President Suzie Martin will temporarily lead as Interim President until the group's annual election of officers.
RBMS Communications Chair Peter Pizzolongo added that the organization remains committed to its work and assured the community there will be no interruptions in services.
RBMS is a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes downtown Rehoboth Beach as a vibrant, year-round community for residents, businesses and visitors.