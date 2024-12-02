Rehoboth Beach nears completion of new wastewater pump station

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach has almost completed a new pump station on State Road to handle the city’s wastewater. Contractors are wrapping up the final details on the $2.7 million project.
The old pump station, built in the 1930s and only slightly updated in the 1980s, was falling apart. Work on the replacement began in spring 2023.
The new station has safer submersible pumps and a system to control odors. Steven Clark, the project manager from GHD, says it is designed to last for many years.
The pump station moves about 500,000 gallons of wastewater daily during the off-season and more than 1.5 million gallons each day in the summer.