Rehoboth Beach OKs wastewater deal with Sussex County and Lewes BPW

LEWES, Del.- Rehoboth Beach city commissioners approved moving forward with a wastewater partnership with Sussex County and the Lewes Board of Public Works at a meeting on Dec. 20 following 6 months of discussion.
This will allow the county and Lewes BPW to use up to 5 million gallons per day of capacity in Rehoboth’s wastewater system. In return, the city would receive a one-time $20 million payment. The county would handle all operations and maintenance costs.
Commissioners will review the final agreement at a future meeting, though the payment is not expected to cover costs for upcoming upgrades to the city’s treatment plant.