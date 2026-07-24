REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. —The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission is considering changes that could shorten the approval process for smaller mixed-use developments as the city continues updating its zoning rules.
Commission members on Friday discussed recommendations following Charrette Week, a weeklong public planning effort led by urban planning firm Dover, Kohl & Partners. The event gathered feedback from residents, business owners and visitors on the future of development in Rehoboth Beach.
Under the current draft of Chapter 236, small mixed-use projects typically a business on the first floor with apartments above must go through multiple rounds of review, including public hearings.
Planning staff said the goal is to create an approval process that better matches the size and impact of a project while encouraging downtown reinvestment and expanding workforce housing opportunities.
The commission took no action Friday. Instead, members agreed to delay a final recommendation while staff coordinates proposed changes to Chapter 236 with several ongoing planning efforts, including the city's five-year Comprehensive Development Plan update, the Chapter 270 zoning code rewrite, fee revisions and pending charter amendments.
The Comprehensive Development Plan serves as the city's long-term blueprint for future growth, land use and development. Officials said aligning the approval process with that broader planning effort will help ensure the city's policies and zoning rules work together.
Planning commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal after staff returns with revised options later this year.