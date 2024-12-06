REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The proposed Belhaven hotel project is having more trouble going through the Rehoboth Beach Planning process.
Planning and zoning officials are reviewing the proposed Belhaven Hotel project amid disagreements over zoning regulations and special exceptions.
Key concerns include:
- Building Size: Officials are debating whether the hotel’s floor sizes exceed what is permissible for the property, despite prior approval for additional space.
- Parking: The hotel seeks to provide fewer on-site parking spaces than typically required, proposing a valet parking lot at a nearby location instead.
- Loading Spaces: While regulations may require two delivery truck loading areas, the hotel argues that only one is necessary.
- Building Height: Plans for rooftop railings and an antenna potentially exceeding height limits are under review, with the hotel asserting these features should be exempt from restrictions.
After an hour of private discussion in a Executive Session, The planning commission says Belhaven will have to come back with an updated site plan that meet their regulations.