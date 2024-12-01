REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The controversial Belhaven Hotel project in downtown Rehoboth Beach is back on the agenda for another round of discussions.
According to a Planning Commission agenda, the commission will meet Friday to discuss the legal basis for a recent Board of Adjustment decision regarding the proposed four-story hotel. The new development, which bas been in the works for years, would be located on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, replacing the current Candy Kitchen site.
While details of the agenda item remain unclear, the commission may also discuss the potential for appealing the Board of Adjustment’s Nov. 25 decision. The meeting may include an executive session to review legal strategy and advice from the commission’s attorney.
The Belhaven Hotel proposal has faced significant scrutiny and debate over various aspects, including height restrictions, lot coverage, and offsite parking arrangements. During a meeting in July, the Planning Commission recommended that the applicant make clarifications to the site plan regarding those issues.
The Belhaven project envisions a mixed-use structure with retail on the ground floor, an underground parking garage, and hotel accommodations above. The project has prompted multiple back-and-forth meetings between the Planning Commission and other city boards.
Friday’s meeting could mark another critical step in determining the future of the Belhaven Hotel.