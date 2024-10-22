Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment approves offsite parking for proposed Belhaven Hotel

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Plans for a new hotel, The Belhaven, above Candy Kitchen on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk are moving ahead. The city’s Board of Adjustment recently approved a change, allowing the hotel to have offsite parking on Baltimore Avenue. The lot would accommodate up to 29 parking spots, located a few streets away from the hotel’s planned location on Rehoboth and Wilmington Avenues.
The hotel will have 78 underground parking spaces on-site. This update allows the hotel to add 15 more rooms, increasing the total from 92 to 107. The board has set the maximum number of hotel rooms at 107.
People at a public meeting expressed concerns that this could cause more traffic on Baltimore Avenue, especially with another hotel also planned for that street.
Sara England, a local business owner, shared a different perspective: “I like the idea of having it here, that means a lot more foot traffic on our little street that a lot of people aren’t aware of, that Baltimore Avenue exists. So just make it pretty and subtle visually,” explained England.
A start date for construction has not yet been announced.