REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is planning to transition all parking permits to a virtual system ahead of the 2027 parking season, according to information provided by the city. The move comes as total parking permit sales have continued to trend downward over the past three years.
City officials say the target rollout for the virtual parking permit system is Winter or Spring 2027. Under the plan, all existing physical permits will be replaced with digital permits tied to vehicle license plates.
The city will issue Tempo permits for visitors and Reside permits for residents and businesses. To make enforcement more efficient, city staff have suggested that parking permits be required when vehicles are parked in the street and across the front of driveways, areas that are typically marked by a yellow box or yellow markings flanking the driveway, according to the city.
Local resident Rich Zbyszinski said the shift may be easier for some residents than others. "Maybe it will come easier to the younger people with it being virtual," Zbyszinski said. "Everything’s going virtual, so it’s just following the trends."
City data shows that parking permit sales have declined significantly since 2023. According to figures from the City of Rehoboth Beach, total permits sold dropped from 21,742 in 2023 to 14,236 in 2024, and further declined to 13,830 in 2025.
According to the city, property owners and businesses would be provided access to a website where they can request, purchase or manage parking permits. The virtual system would be designed to accommodate rental properties, including transferable guest permits and the ability for owners or managers to assign permits to multiple guest vehicles during a stay.
City officials say updates will be shared as development of the virtual parking permit system continues.