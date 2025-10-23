REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has introduced a new online tool designed to strengthen communication with people who live in and visit the city. The department’s new Frontline Community Policing Connect portal is now live, offering several services that promote public safety.
The city says the portal gives users a secure and direct way to share key information with police. Entries are confidential and can only be accessed by the department. People who live in the area and visitors can use the portal to register their pets, submit non-urgent tips, request home checks while they’re away and more.
Key features of the portal include:
Pet enrollment: Owners can input identifying details and contact information to help recover lost or stolen animals
Medical emergency information: People can submit emergency contacts, medical conditions, and behavioral details for themselves or loved ones to assist police in a crisis
Property access and alarms: Homeowners and business owners can list keyholders and alarm system details for emergency access
Vacation watch: Police can monitor homes while owners are away
Bicycle registration: Users can enter descriptions of their bikes to aid in recovery if stolen or lost
Non-urgent tip submissions: The portal offers a way to report community concerns that do not require immediate police action
Because the city already uses the Frontline software to manage internal records, including training and evaluations, this expansion comes at no additional cost to the department.