REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Public Library is moving closer to completing a major renovation of its downtown location, with construction progressing smoothly and more than 70% of funding already secured.
Library officials say the project, expected to be completed later this year, will modernize the space to better meet the needs of the growing community. Plans include improved accessibility, updated technology, flexible gathering spaces and expanded areas for children, teens and community programming.
More than two-thirds of the funding has come from a combination of federal and state support, along with community donations. Library leaders say additional contributions are still needed to complete the remaining portion of the project.
Residents say the library has long been an important part of the community.
“I can’t wait to see it open when the renovations are finished,” said Vince Vlack, a Rehoboth Beach local. “This place has been around for a long time. It’s a historical landmark, so I’m glad to see it happening.”
Library officials say naming opportunities remain available for donors, and all contributors will be recognized in the newly renovated space.
More information about the project and how to contribute is available at reholibrarycapitalcampaign.com.