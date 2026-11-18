REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach received its Christmas tree Wednesday, Nov. 18, ahead of the holiday season. This year's tree came from Harbeson Global Methodist Church.
Harry Caswell LLC, Delmarva Power and the city's streets department assisted with removing, transporting and installing the tree, according to the city. Crews began transporting the tree from the church at 8 a.m.
Robert Lawson recalls planting the Christmas tree years ago.
"The Christmas tree became an activity down at the church when we put Christmas lights on it. They would come down and light it, and we'd have hot chocolate and snacks," said Lawson. "It's been a big, beautiful tree and I hope the people down in Rehoboth will see it and enjoy it."
The city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Bandstand. The event will begin with a holiday sing-along led by Clear Space Theatre at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m.
The city's holiday tree installations have faced challenges in previous years.
In 2024, high winds knocked down the city's 30-foot-tall, 5,000-pound Christmas tree overnight, shortly after it was installed. A similar incident occurred in 2023, when the city's Christmas tree snapped during installation while being removed from its delivery trailer.