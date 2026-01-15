REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Running Company has announced it will soon step into a new storefront. The locally owned shop shared on social media that it is moving to the first floor of The Shops at The Pearl.
The same spot was formerly a Starbucks location at the intersection of Lake Avenue, Rehoboth Avenue and Fourth Street. The running store said it expects to be in the new space by early March.
The Starbucks at 301 Rehoboth Ave. was among recent high-profile business closures in town. Employees previously told CoastTV the store shut down as part of a broader corporate restructuring by the coffee giant.
Other stores at The Shops at The Pearl include: HeartWish Healing Center, Indigo Opal Salon, Pineapple Princess Swimwear and The Cultured Pearl Restaurant & Sushi Bar.