REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is calling on locals and experts to help secure historic designation for its iconic boardwalk. A new task force, formed to pursue recognition from both the Delaware Public Archives and the National Register of Historic Places, is now accepting applications.
The Boardwalk Historic Designation Task Force will include seven to nine members and is expected to operate for up to a year and a half. The city says the goal is to guide the application and approval process for officially recognizing the boardwalk’s historical significance.
City officials say they are primarily seeking people who live in Rehoboth Beach, own property or operate businesses there. However, individuals with special experience in historic preservation or related fields may also be considered, even if they live outside city limits.
Members of the task force will be appointed by Mayor Stan Mills and confirmed by the Board of Commissioners. Meetings will be held in-person at city hall. People interested in applying can can do so online.
This comes as demolition is set to continue on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk to make way for a new hotel.