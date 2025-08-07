REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach reported a record-breaking 105,000 visitors on Saturday, July 5. City officials said it was the highest single-day crowd in the past five years.
The crowd came for the city’s Independence Day celebrations, which featured a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks were launched from the beach near Brooklyn Avenue and were visible along the beach and boardwalk.
The Funsters performed a free concert starting at 8 p.m. and continued playing after the fireworks.