Rehoboth Beach fireworks

Fireworks in Rehoboth Beach from 2024.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach reported a record-breaking 105,000 visitors on Saturday, July 5. City officials said it was the highest single-day crowd in the past five years.

The crowd came for the city’s Independence Day celebrations, which featured a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks were launched from the beach near Brooklyn Avenue and were visible along the beach and boardwalk.

The Funsters performed a free concert starting at 8 p.m. and continued playing after the fireworks. 

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

Recommended for you