REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is asking people to use caution with water usage and flushing toilets as crews respond to a power outage at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
City leaders said the facility is equipped with backup power systems, and generators are currently running. The plant has maintained power through those backup systems, and crews are actively managing operations during the outage, said the city.
Officials emphasized that the temporary conservation measures are precautionary while conditions stabilize across the city with the storm.
"There is currently no risk to infrastructure or the environment. Our priority remains protecting public health and maintaining reliable service for the community." said Rehoboth Beach officials.
The advisory comes as coastal Delaware continues to deal with severe weather impacts, including power outages and driving restrictions in parts of the state.
