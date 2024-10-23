Rehoboth Fire

At 9:31 a.m. on Wednesday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 11 Lands End, in the Rehoboth Beach Country Club.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An early fire in Rehoboth Beach consumed the basement in a home, but the house is still standing. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, however first responders tell CoastTV News that the fire originated in the basement. The fire caused significant damage to the basement and the floor above it, but the house remains standing.

