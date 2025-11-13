Rehoboth Beach weighs dark sky ordinance

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - If you visit Rehoboth Beach after sunset, you’ll see bright streetlights illuminating the downtown area, but that could soon change as the city takes steps to become Dark Sky compliant.
City officials adopted a resolution in 2021 supporting the initiative, but no ordinance was ever enacted to formally regulate or review outdoor lighting. That may soon change.
On Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach officials will meet to review the proposed Rehoboth Beach Dark Skies Ordinance, a measure that would establish new standards for outdoor lighting citywide.
According to city documents, the ordinance is designed to minimize direct glare and prevent excessive lighting, improving views of the night sky. Officials say the measure would help preserve Rehoboth Beach’s quality of life, promote wildlife habitation and migration, conserve energy, and more.
Jim Hoffman, who frequently visits Rehoboth Beach in the early morning hours, said he’s never had an issue with the current lighting. “I really don’t think that’s necessary,” Hoffman said. “I think it works well as it is. I’ve never had any difficulty, and it’s never ruined the scene for me. To take that trade-off for safety, I’d be against it.”
City documents indicate that, in addition to preserving views of the night sky, the ordinance would ensure sufficient lighting where needed to promote safety and security.