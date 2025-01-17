Rehoboth Patrol Station

The current appearance of the new Rehoboth Patrol Station.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new Beach Patrol station is beginning to take shape in Rehoboth Beach, with construction now three years underway.

An update was provided to the city’s commissioners on Friday, and locals are eager to see the much-needed upgrade finally come to life.

Locals like Rob Lackey, who has ties to the lifeguard community through his daughter, believe the modern facility will have a significant impact.

“It’ll attract more lifeguards and give swimmers peace of mind knowing there’s updated equipment and facilities,” Lackey said.

The project, which will cost $5.6 million—more than $750,000 over budget—is expected to be completed by the May 16th deadline that was originally planned on.

While cost overruns are common in such projects, city officials remain optimistic.

The station will feature restrooms and provide a welcoming space for visitors to meet lifeguards. Local residents John and Lenny believe the facility will benefit the entire community.

"It's going to look really nice," Lenny said.

As the final touches are put in place, both residents and visitors are looking forward to the new station’s full opening when the beach season begins.

